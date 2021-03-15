DPP legislator claims NT$8K rent too expensive following media inquiries

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said on Monday that NT$8,000 for rent is too expensive in regards to questions directed at his relationship with fellow DPP female colleague Yen Jo- fang (顏若芳) — a spokesman for the ruling party.

This was the second time Wang addressed the issue since it was revealed last Tuesday that they have been living together. During an impromptu interview earlier that day, Wang said his wife and family know about the living arrangements, and claimed that the lease was only for five months.

Wang apologized to his supporters and blamed the media for the extended “news coverage.” He expressed hope that the media would stop reporting on his situation.

He also emphasized that his relationship with Yen is the one between a landlord and tenant. Asked why he decided to settle with her, however, Wang argued that he had surveyed several places but found Yen’s apartment to be the most suitable.

Chinese-language media reported that Yen is renting the apartment for NT$8,000 per month, to which Wang reportedly complained that it was still “too expensive” for him, though it was lower than most rents.