老外看台灣／韓國歐巴揭台灣五大怪現象　曝「這口頭禪」讓他超疑惑｜South Korean YouTuber lists five ‘weird things’ about Taiwan

【看CP學英文】文化差異常常會使在台灣長住的外國人不習慣，甚至鬧出一些笑話，但我們卻早已見怪不怪。

Foreigners who come to live in Taiwan often need some time to fill the cultural gap, and sometimes, because of certain misunderstandings, a good laugh will ensue.

居台長達六年，來自韓國的「99」拍攝影片，分享台灣人完全感覺不出來，而韓國人卻超不習慣的五件事。其中這「語助詞」讓韓國歐巴超級不解！

After living in Taiwan for six years, “99 Jo Jo” from South Korea has made a short video and shared five things that locals don’t find odd, but “outsiders” might find it a tad out of place.

Among them, saying “yes” (對啊) in a wide variety of contexts particularly confuses him.

影片中說道，像是對話結尾，總愛多加「對啊」，以及路上走兩三步便有飲料店，各式各樣的聚會總要訂飲料。

For instance, Jo Jo claims Taiwanese like to add “yes” to the end of any given dialogue, and pointed out that with beverage shops stationed every two or three steps on the road, drinks are frequently bought.

晚上倒垃圾時，垃圾車竟然會播放音樂，台灣人還會等待垃圾車到才能丟垃圾、跟長輩打招呼不用鞠躬等等，令當初來台不久的「99」，感到相當不可思議。

In addition, Taiwanese garbage trucks also confuse him as they not only play music but also have to wait for the garbage truck to arrive before throwing garbage in.

Jo Jo also pointed out that greeting elders without bowing is also the norm in Taiwan, which he found incredible when he first came here.

影片播出後，網友紛紛留言「真的不知道接什麼話就會說對啊！」、「歡迎在台灣生活！」，另外也有許多網友大讚他的中文很標準！

After the video was broadcast, social media users flocked to the comment section with one writing: “When I don’t know what to say, I usually say ‘yes’ as well.”

Others also welcomed the YouTuber to Taiwan and praised him for his impeccable Mandarin pronunciation.