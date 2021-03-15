Dutch company sends cable installation vessel to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Offshore WIND reported on Monday that the subsea construction vessel Topaz Tangaroa has left the Netherlands to join Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus on Taiwan’s Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind projects starting next month.

The vessel is currently in the northeast Atlantic Ocean en route to the port of Singapore, sailing at a speed of 9.4 knots and expected to arrive there on April 18.

The offshore support vessel, which was built in 2019, is currently sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Prior to departure, it was equipped with Van Oord’s trencher dig-it and walk-to-work systems.

Van Oord is reportedly in charge of the transportation, installation, and burial of the inter-array and export cables at the 900 MW project.

In total, the Dutch maritime contracting company will install 111 inter-array cables with a total length of approximately 135 kilometers, and three export cables with a total of approximately 145 kilometers, according to the Offshore WIND Website.

This is the first cable installation project in Taiwan for Van Oord which specializes in dredging, land reclamation and constructing man-made islands.

The Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms are being developed by Ørsted 35-60 kilometers off the west coast of Taiwan.

The wind farms will feature 111 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines installed on jacket foundations and scheduled to be fully operational by 2022.