Discover the 3 most #Instaworthy flower fields in Tainan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Flowers have gradually gone into full bloom as spring approaches. With many seizing the moment to embark on a flower-viewing trip, Tainan has become a top destination for Instagrammers.

In addition to the beautiful scenery of cotton trees, golden trumpet-tree, and hollyhocks from March to April, the blooming season of golden shower trees and lotuses from May to June makes Tainan one of the top cities for tourists to enjoy flowers.

Mountain ebonies

Every spring in Tainan Park, you can see a sea of pink flowers, which are currently in full bloom.

The sea of pink and purple flowers bears a striking resemblance to Japanese cherry blossoms, making it one of the most romantic hot spots for adults and children to take a walk and for influencers to take photos.

Hollyhocks

The fields around Xuejia District’s Guanghua Village Activity Center are famous for their hollyhock flowers. The hollyhocks are also known as “one-meter reds”, because they can grow up to 1 to 2 meters in height.

In addition, the annual “hollyhocks maze” will be open to the public starting March 13, creating a fairytale-like scene that is sure to create a craze for social media users again.

Sunflowers

Traveling along the South 314 road (formerly South 100) from Xinying to Dongshan, you will come across a field of sunflowers with a vibrant look that entices many to stop and snap up some stunning shots.

In conjunction with the opening of the local bicycle path, the Dongshan District Office launched the “Treasure Hunt in Dongshan” event.

Visitors who have successfully solved the puzzle can go to the Dongshan District Office’s Facebook fan page, tag themselves and leave a comment with the answer for a chance to win a beautiful Dongshan dried longan gift box.