Penguin leaps into tourist raft to escape ‘jaws of death’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Getting the chance to see the natural wonders of Antarctica is a dream come true for many travel enthusiasts. Witnessing a “predator versus prey” swimming race is even more so!

That’s exactly what a 40-year-old travel blogger, Matthew Karsten (馬修・卡爾斯丹), and his wife Anna (安娜) happened to see while sitting on a rubber raft in the middle of the Antarctic Ocean.

According to foreign media reports, the group of tourists was on the Gerlache Strait (傑拉許海峽) taking in the view of looming icebergs when they saw a tiny Gentoo penguin (巴布亞企鵝) swimming for its life as a pod of orcas circled in for the kill.

In the video recorded by Karsten, the little penguin could be seen leaping out of the ocean every few minutes in a bid to gain more distance between itself and the predators.

Soon after, it attempted to leap into the raft of tourists but bounced off the side of the boat. It didn’t give up and made a second leap though, to which a helpful tourist gave a hand to boost the penguin into the raft.

The orcas could be seen circling the raft a few times before leaving, resulting in a temporary win for the rescued penguin.

Karsten later commented that the scene was like that out of a National Geographic episode, and added that he could practically feel the relief of the tiny animal which escaped the jaws of death at the last minute.