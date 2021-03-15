AP source: Jets agree with former Lions LB Jarrad Davis

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and former Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis have agreed on a one-year deal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because teams can’t announce free agent deals until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday. Teams have a two-day “legal tampering” period during which they can discuss contracts with players’ agents.

NFL Network first reported the deal, saying it is worth up to $7 million.

Davis was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2017 out of Florida and he started 45 of 55 games in Detroit. He had 289 total tackles, 10 1/2 sacks, seven forced fumbles, nine passes defensed and an interception while primarily playing middle linebacker for the the Lions.

The 26-year-old Davis appeared to fall out of favor the past two years, with the Lions declining his fifth-year contract option last May — making him a free agent this year. He started a career-low four games last season.

He would appear to be a good fit for the 4-3 defensive system that will be run by new coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. C.J. Mosley, who opted out last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, is currently slated to start at middle linebacker but Davis could be used on the outside with the Jets or as depth.

The move is the first of the free agency period for the Jets, who are likely to be busy with approximately $69 million to spend under the salary cap.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL