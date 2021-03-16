偶像退團打擊太大怎麼辦？日本公司推狂粉「安慰假」｜Japanese company offers paid leave to grieve changes in idol’s life

【看CP學英文】當你聽到最喜歡的歌手即將退團時會感覺像被打了一拳，而日本一家公司非常了解這樣的感受，並在近日推出讓員工為偶像退團或結婚等理由申請有薪假。

Seeing your favorite singer leave a band can feel like a punch in the gut sometimes, so a Japanese company recently rolled out paid leaves for employees who need to reflect on shocking news regarding their idols.

根據外國媒體報導，日本公司Hiroro執行長決定將有薪假提供給狂粉，讓他們能請假「哀悼」或慶祝偶像退團和婚事。

According to foreign language media, the President of Hiroro Incorporation decided to offer paid leaves for fans of idols who need to take time off to grieve or celebrate idols’ graduation (leave) from a group or idol’s marriage.

此執行長在上週一於推特上分享於公司合約中加入一項新的「慶祝或安慰假」條款。

The president recently tweeted that the company had decided to include a “congratulation or condolence leave” clause to the work rules.

根據此條款所述，員工只要提前一個禮拜申請假期，便可以於偶像結婚、演唱會或退團當日提早離開公司或休假。

The clause states that on the condition that employees apply for leave a week in advance, they could leave work early or take a day off on the day of the event, whether it be an idol’s marriage, concert or departure from their group.

員工最喜歡的偶像退團的話可申請十天的假期，而對於「第二喜歡」的團員則可申請三天假期。

Ten days are allotted to employees whose favorite idol leaves a group, and three days are given to “second favorite” or subsequently ranked members.

新條款上也寫道所有的請假天數皆為全額支付，還包括最後一個補充條例：若員工有額外的情感或精神損害，員工可以在必要時申請額外的「恢復」天數。

The statement read that all days are paid in full, and included a final clause which states that should there be additional emotional or mental damage, the employee could apply for additional recovery days as necessary.

與媒體訪談中Hiroro執行長表示這項另類的條款靈感來源為近期與一位因偶像退團非常沮喪的員工的交談內容。

During an interview with local Japanese language media, the President of Hiroro revealed that the reasoning behind the specific leave came about when he talked to an employee in a state of depression.

Hiroro公司與眾多娛樂場所有合作關係，其中包括舉辦偶像見面會，而與粉絲如此近距離的接觸也是啟發執行長推出此條款的原因之一。

Hiroro Inc. operates with a variety of entertainment-related venues, which includes holding live idol meet-and-greets, and the close proximity to such situations also led to the company president’s final decision.

或許台灣未來也能跟進，開始提供「寵物喪假」、「偶像接機假」或甚至「不如意的一天假」。

With the same logic in mind, Taiwan can hopefully introduce new paid leaves, such as coping with the loss of a pet, welcoming favorite idols arriving in Taiwan, or perhaps even overcoming a bad hair day.