Red monkey escapes from Taipei Zoo to nearby forest

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Zoo reported on Monday that a male red monkey named “Male Road” (男道) took advantage of a preoccupied zookeeper and slipped out its cage.

The whereabouts of the monkey are currently unknown, but zoo officials have announced that some personnel have been assigned to search for the animal.

According to the zoo, the escaped male red monkey was born in the zoo in 2012, and is approaching its ninth birthday in 5 months.

At about 11:05 am on the Monday, a zookeeper was pulling a water pipe to clean the monkey pen when another 1-year-old monkey “Ru-an” (儒安) suddenly rushed out onto the work aisle.

The zookeeper rushed forward to drive “Ru-an” back to its pen, but did not expect “Male Road” to slip out from another corner while they were preoccupied.

According to the zoo, “Male Road” first ran along the road to the koala outdoor activity field in Sha’ao area (沙澳區), and then escaped to the back forest.

The zoo pointed out that after the “Male Road” escaped, the zookeeper immediately informed the zoo to help search for the monkey.

However, because the red monkey was very agile, it disappeared after escaping into the woods.

The zoo has also dispatched more manpower to search the mountainous area on a large scale from different routes.

On the other hand, trap cages and infrared cameras are set up at the inner and outer entrances and exits of the Red Monkey Pen.

Situated above the roof and on the path that animals may pass, the zoo is hoping that it will attract “Male Road” to return home.

The zoo said that there is no risk of harm to the public, animals and the environment, and urged the public not to panic.

If anyone should find any trace of “Male Road,” the zoo cautioned that citizens should keep a safe distance, don’t disturb the animals, and immediately inform Taipei Zoo at (02) 2938-2300 extension #630 for the Visitor Service Center.