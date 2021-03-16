Taichung Mayor responds to DPP claims on nuclear power plant

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said Tuesday that she is strongly opposed to “adding a nuclear power plant in Taichung.”

The mayor was responding to city council members from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) who protested earlier that day during a Taichung City Council interim meeting.

“If a nuclear power plant is added in Taichung, she and Taichung people will firmly oppose it,” she said.

This protest followed a recent statement from former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) who argued that the solution to Taiwan’s energy problems at this stage is to restart the Fourth Nuclear Power, also called Lungmen Nuclear Power Plant (龍門核能發電廠).

The opposition party is reportedly evaluating the possibility of building such a facility in Taichung to the concerns of many Taichung citizens.

Lu said that the Taichung Power Plant (coal-fired) is the largest power plant in Taiwan, and Taichung people have greatly contributed to the national electricity consumption over the past 30 or 40 years.

If the central government wants to add a nuclear power plant in Taichung, she and the Taichung people will firmly oppose it, but as far as she knows, neither the central government nor the local council members have such plans.

In response to the controversy, Taichung City Conciliator Huang Shou-da (黃守達) stressed that Taichung would definitely not be spared once a nuclear disaster occurs no matter where an eventual power plant is built.

“I believe Mayor Lu also knows this truth. I hope Mayor Lu can stick to it and not let the (opposition) party’s decision override the health of local citizens,” he added.

He called on Lu to bravely appeal to Taichung citizens to cast a “no” vote for the resumption of the construction of the Fourth Nuclear Pwoer Plant in a referendum in August.