Kaohsiung mayor praises ex-mayor Han Kuo-yu on new IG photo

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said Tuesday that ex-mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) new look on Instagram is very handsome, adding that it makes him look “15 years younger.”

The friendly comment came one day at the former Kaohsiung Mayor recently a series of YouTube videos aimed at promoting his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

According to Chinese-language media, the move seems like an attempt to gain the support of younger generations who often use Instagram.

The new trench coat featured in his profile is completely different from the blue shirt representing the “everyday-person image” that he used to wear.

When asked to comment on Han’s new look, Chen smiled and said: “I just looked at it! The new look is great! Very handsome!”

He added that Han “looks much more handsome than before” and expressed hopes that the number of Han’s fans will increase.