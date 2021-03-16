South Korean YouTuber lists five ‘weird things’ about Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Newcomers in Taiwan often need some time to fill the cultural gap, and sometimes, because of certain misunderstandings, a good laugh will ensue.

After living in Taiwan for six years, “99 Jo Jo” from South Korea has made a short video and shared five things that locals don’t find odd, but “outsiders” might find it a tad out of place.

Among them, saying “yes” (對啊) in a wide variety of contexts particularly confuses him.

For instance, Jo Jo claims Taiwanese like to add “yes” to the end of any given dialogue, and pointed out that with beverage shops stationed every two or three steps on the road, drinks are frequently bought.

In addition, Taiwanese garbage trucks also confuse him as they not only play music but also have to wait for the garbage truck to arrive before throwing garbage in.

Jo Jo also pointed out that greeting elders without bowing is also the norm in Taiwan, which he found incredible when he first came here.

After the video was broadcast, social media users flocked to the comment section with one writing: “When I don’t know what to say, I usually say ‘yes’ as well.”

Others also welcomed the YouTuber to Taiwan and praised him for his impeccable Mandarin pronunciation.