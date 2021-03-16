「台北大峽谷」秘境曝光　鏡頭後拉網友傻眼：太機車｜Social media users puzzled at picture of ‘Taipei Grand Canyon’

【看CP學英文】美國大峽谷（Grand Canyon）是眾人皆知的經典拍照景點，然雄偉的黃土山脈竟然在台北市也能看到！

The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic photo spots in the United States. Contrary to all expectations, it seems that the majestic yellow mountains can be seen in Taipei too!

近期一位網友在臉書社團《路上觀察學院》貼出一則影片，並標示「台北大峽谷」、「秘境」和「網紅打卡點」等字眼吸引眾多人。

A social media user recently posted a short video to a Facebook group, tagging it with descriptions including “Taipei Grand Canyon”, “secret spot” and “#Instaworthy spots.”

只見影片中前兩秒彷彿為空拍機在一片黃土山丘夾雜的綠樹上方拍攝絕美景觀，而兩邊的岩石峭壁也看起來與美國大峽谷十分相似。然而，鏡頭一瞬間往後拉後才發現原來美景只是一台機車破爛的椅墊，而原先看似的綠樹則是發霉的黃色海綿。

In the first two seconds of the video, a camera drone is seemingly panning over a large area of hills interspersed with green trees, culminating in a stunning view.

In addition, the rocky cliffs on both sides also look very similar to the Grand Canyon in the United States.

As the camera zooms out, however, viewers suddenly realize that the beautiful “natural landscape” is actually the seat of an old motorcycle and the “green trees” are the moldy patches in the yellow sponge seat.

影片貼出後馬上獲得一萬多的讚和一千多的分享，而許多網友也中了影片的計，紛紛在下方留言承認自己被騙，更有人表示他以為是真的，很認真的想知道網美景點在哪。也有人開玩笑的寫道：「我家巷口也有台北大峽谷。」

The video immediately received more than 10,000 likes and a thousand shares. Many social media users also fell prey to the optical illusion and commented that they had wondered where the exact location of the secret spot was.

Another also jokingly added that there’s also a “Taipei Grand Canyon” parked in front of their home.

不過，失望的網友可以前往林口的水牛坑，位在西濱快速道路往八里方向，大片荒土岩壁景象近幾年在IG爆紅，被譽為「台版美國大峽谷」。

For disappointed social media users who really want to see the Grand Canyon without traveling abroad, we recommend the “Linkou Buffalo Pit” which is located near the Xibin Expressway! With its large rock formation, the secret spot is now widely known as the real “Taiwan Grand Canyon”.