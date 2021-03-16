「新移民看台灣」來襲！新住民觀點談議題一次聽｜’Taiwan Made Simple’ podcast unveils challenges faced by today’s migrant

網路媒體四方報近期推出Podcast平台【新移民看台灣】，專門聚焦於四面八方來台灣的新移民，他們面對的困境和各項議題。兩位編輯Liana和Joyce將身兼主持人，邀請各大非營利組織執行長、相關領域佼佼者和在台新住民朋友進行訪談，讓他們分享自身故事並以新移民的角度探討議題。

Taiwan’s online media 4-way Voice has recently launched a podcast named, “Taiwan Made Simple,” which focuses on the difficulties and issues faced by Taiwan’s migrants from around the world.

Hosted by Joyce and Liana, both editors of the platform, the show invites CEOs of various NGOs, experts, as well as new migrants to share their stories and perspectives on a wide range of topics.

台灣新住民群體以女性佔多數，響應剛慶祝完的3月8日國際婦女節，首集節目聚焦女性議題，邀請到從事十年以上柬埔寨海外慈善企業——希望之芽執行長余慈薰Sally，與我們聊聊東南亞女力崛起、協助柬埔寨婦女經濟獨立的過程、東南亞的METOO運動等。

A majority of Taiwan’s new migrants are women, and as the world has just finished celebrating International Women’s Day, the first episode of the series featured the CEO of Formosa Budding Hope Association, Sally Yu, who shared her take on women’s issues.

With her 10 plus years of service in Cambodia helping the underprivileged, Sally talked about her experience in helping Cambodian women achieve economic independence, as well as the rise of girl power in SEAsia and the #METOO movement in the region.

除了擁有海外經驗，余慈薰在台灣服務新住民經驗也相當豐富，她也在節目與我們談談如何協助新住民適應在台生活，以及在台新住民婦女普遍面臨的困境和不公平待遇。

Aside from her experience overseas, Sally has been devoted to serving the migrant community in Taiwan, so she shared with the hosts how she has helped immigrant women get used to the Taiwan lifestyle, as well as her observation on the hardship and unjust situation that comes along the way for many female migrants.

————

Links to the podcast:

EP01｜來談東南亞ME TOO運動！「新」女力崛起中？Ft.希望之芽執行長Sally

————

🌱台灣希望之芽協會｜Formosa Budding Hope Association🌱

深耕柬埔寨的希望之芽於2010年12月由現任執行長余慈薰及長期於澎湖執業牙醫師許毓丕共同創辦。我們期望匯聚台灣的愛心資源，為柬埔寨貧苦的人民服務，落實「在柬埔寨的苦難上，看見自己的愛與責任」的信念。

Formosa Budding Hope Association is co-founded by the current CEO, Sally Yu, and Dr. Hsu Yu-pi in Dec 2010. With a group of like-minded enthusiasts, the association bents on collecting the resources in Taiwan in order to provide humanitarian aid for the people in Cambodia.

