Six dead in tour bus crash on Suhua Highway

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Six people were killed in a tour bus crash accident when the vehicle ran off the road on Suhua Highway on Tuesday.

According to the Tourism Bureau, the bus which was part of a convoy, carried 45 passengers and was traveling to Yilan when it crashed into an embankment on Tuesday evening.

Local media reports that 11 others were seriously injured, while 13 had moderate injuries and 14 suffered minor scraps.

The passengers were all Taiwanese and were part of a group tour that was headed to Hualien for a two-day trip from March 15 to March 16, the Bureau added.

According to the Directorate General of Highways (DGH, 交通部公路總局) the cause of the accident is still under investigation, though initial reports saw that the 3-year-old vehicle had passed its most recent inspection in January 2021.

Local Chinese-language media reported that the driver, surnamed You (游), had claimed the brakes weren’t working, so he tried to stop the vehicle by scraping it against the mountainside, which resulted in the crash.

Police are still investigating whether faulty brakes were to blame for the unfortunate incident.

DGH also reported that the driver did not appear to be working overtime based on his travel log, and had no previous traffic violations records.

