只需二十分鐘就能當造物者　學習草編培養孩子創造力｜ Straw plaiting helps students become creative and observant

【看CP學英文】只需一把剪刀、一些針、貓尾草，和10到20分鐘，草編蟲就能「誕生」了！

With just a pair of scissors, some needles, cattails and 10 to 20 minutes, straw insects can come into being!

根據草編大師裕光磊(Yu Guang-lei)所述，除了「刺」、「綁」、「縫」和「戳」，編織的方式通常都由較大的面積往小的部分編。

According to straw plaiting teacher Yu Guanglei, “Except for prick, tie, seam and stick, we always start from weaving part (of the subject) to smaller ones.”

裕光磊補充道：「我們也會從中國的水墨畫中找尋靈感。」

“And we will find inspiration from Chinese ink wash painting,” he added.

學習草編也可以幫助小朋友以更有創意和好玩的方式培養更強的觀察力。

Learning straw painting can also help kids become more observant in a creative and fun way.

裕光磊的學生Chen Yue也於鏡頭前大展身手，以棕梠樹葉製作出一隻栩栩如生的螳螂。

Chen Yue, a student of Yu’s demonstrated making a mantis using palm trees.

學生分享道，「我先從牠的肚子開始，再到脖子，再到頭」並驕傲的表示自己只花了20分鐘就完成傑作。

“I started from its belly, to neck, and then its head,” she said, adding that it only took her around 20 minutes to finish it.

另一位學生Li Zi-yu更開心的表示自己只需15分鐘就能完成一隻鯉魚。

Another student, Li Zi-yu, said she could make a cyprinoid (a type of carp) within 15 minutes.

然而，對她來說上色是最困難的一步。她表示，若老師認為她沒有認真的創作，可能會把鯉魚扔掉。

According to her, the coloring is the hardest step. If she didn’t do it right, the teacher may discard her work.

為了確保每個草編創作都能活靈活現，裕光磊更是鼓勵學生道戶外觀察他們要製作的動物。

To ensure that the straw plaiting caricatures are as lifelike as possible, Yu said he encouraged kids to go outside to observe the subjects they are making.