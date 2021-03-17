CECC announces rules on Taiwan-Palau travel bubble

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday a new set of regulations regarding the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble agreement for travelers.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), hopeful travelers will need to sign up with a tour group as no individual travel plans will be allowed for the time being.

Plan your itinerary to avoid crowds or designate areas to separate from local residents, and select appropriate stops and itineraries in advance, Chen added.

In addition, travelers should be picked up according to previously arranged itinerary and transportation vehicles should be cleaned and disinfected daily.

Travelers also must stay at hotels that are certified safe of the virus by Palau health authorities, Chen said.

The restaurant should also have a dedicated dining area for Taiwanese travelers, and proper planning of entry and exit routes, as well as seating arrangements, which are needed to maintain appropriate social distances at all times.

Those who are eligible for travel to Palau must have been in Taiwan for at least 6 months, have no record of quarantine or self-health management within the past 2 months and have not tested positive for the COVID-19 virus within the past 3 months, the CECC said.

All would-be travelers also need to submit negative test results prior to boarding.

As for those returning from their trip to Palau, mandatory quarantine is not needed, but a more “intensive” self-health management requirement will be in place. All travelers must acquire a COVID-19 test on the fifth day of their return to Taiwan.

If the test results come back negative, travelers will be asked to practice self-health management until day 14.