A hundred people change name to ‘salmon’ to get free sushi

TAIPEI (The China Post) — More than a hundred people have applied to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚) on Wednesday after the Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro launched the campaign to offer a free meal to those named salmon.

The sushi restaurant said that from March 17-18, those who named “salmon” can enjoy the meal free of charge while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price.

As of March 17, a total of at least 133 people have changed their names to “salmon” across Taiwan.

According to the law, everyone has only three chances in their lifetime to change their name.

The longest name is recorded in New Taipei City with 36 words.

Creative names have social media users in stitches such as “Chan Washabi Salmon” and “Handsome Salmon.”

Taoyuan City Zhongli District, Household Registration Office, pointed out that most of the people who changed their name to “salmon” were young people.

However, most people changed back to their original name after their parents found out, the authorities said.

The officials added that some people who came to change their names did not just change their names to salmon, but some people had 17 words in their full names after changing them.

Department of Civil Affairs, Taipei City Government (台北市政府民政局) said that changing the name requires the cost of changing the identity card and household registration book, which costs NT$80.

The authorities call for people to think twice before they change the name.

According to Akindo Sushiro, as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 28 people named “salmon” went to enjoy free sushi.