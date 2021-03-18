80K boxes of egg tarts sold out within hour due to price mistakes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Asia E-commerce platform Shopee (蝦皮購物) has removed the KFC 6-piece egg tarts box on the website which displayed with the wrong price at NT$35 after more than 83,000 people had placed the order as of 1:37 a.m. on Thursday.

Local media “TTshow.tw” (台灣達人秀) said on Facebook on Thursday that KFC’s 6-peice egg tarts box which costs NT$185 on the official website, displayed the wrong price at NT$35 on Shopee.

Meanwhile, social media users found that the e-commerce platform displayed toilet paper with the wrong price as well.

As of 1: 47 a.m., 20,000 packs of 8-roll toilet paper displayed a price of NT$30 were sold.

Shopee changed the price back to NT$264 per pack at 2 a.m.

The e-commerce giant’s website started system maintenance for about two hours from 2 a.m., while it hasn’t made any official response.