禁學生上體育課穿內衣！日小學規定理由曝光讓網愣 | Japanese parents baffled by no-underwear rule in elementary school’s PE class

【看CP學英文】日本神奈川縣川崎市議員近日提出，有部分市立小學規定女學生體育課不准穿內衣，必須在上課前將內衣脫下，針對此爭議，教育委員會回應校方考量「怕學生著涼」才定下此校規。

A city councilwoman in Kawasaki, Japan recently questioned the reason why some municipal elementary schools would require students to take off their underwear prior to the physical education (PE) classes.

In response to the controversy, the Kanagawa Prefectural Board of Education argued that students should not wear their sweaty and wet underwear after their class or they might get a cold.

根據日媒《東京新聞》報導，川崎市議會3月9日指出，部分小學禁止孩童在體育課穿內衣，有不少孩童反應對於此規定「感到不舒服」。

According to the Japanese media Tokyo Shimbun, the councilwoman, Eri Yamada, contended on March 9 that the move has made many children feel uncomfortable while practicing sports.

然而，校方稱，學生汗水若附在身體上會使他們著涼，以衛生健康角度為考量，建議低年級學生上體育課時不需穿內衣，以「避免孩童著涼」。

Contrary to all expectations, the schools stressed that younger students should not wear their underwear during sports classes for some health and hygiene reasons.

根據川崎市教育委員會，截自目前，已在多所學校發現禁穿內衣規定，且校方並未通知學生家長。

According to the Board of Education, the no-underwear rule has been found in several schools so far, even though the school authorities did not notify parents first.

對此教育委員會表示：「就算出汗，也可以換內衣。我們將掌握每所學校的情況，並盡快對此進行審查。」

“Even if you sweat, you can still change your underwear,” the education authorities said, adding that they will keep track of the situation in each school and review the rule as soon as possible.