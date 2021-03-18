Japanese parents baffled by no-underwear rule in PE class

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A city councilwoman in Kawasaki, Japan recently questioned the reason why some municipal elementary schools would require students to take off their underwear prior to the physical education (PE) classes.

In response to the controversy, the Kanagawa Prefectural Board of Education argued that students should not wear their sweaty and wet underwear after their class or they might get a cold.

According to the Japanese media Tokyo Shimbun, the councilwoman, Eri Yamada, contended on March 9 that the move has made many children feel uncomfortable while practicing sports.

Contrary to all expectations, the schools stressed that younger students should not wear their underwear during sports classes for some health and hygiene reasons.

According to the Board of Education, the no-underwear rule has been found in several schools so far, even though the school authorities did not notify parents first.

“Even if you sweat, you can still change your underwear,” the education authorities said, adding that they will keep track of the situation in each school and review the rule as soon as possible.