Taiwan to send medical professionals to Palau under travel bubble

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital (新光吳火獅紀念醫院) announced on Wednesday that it will send 8 to 10 doctors and nurses to take the first group flight to Palau under the travel bubble program.

All hotels and restaurants in Palau are carrying out epidemic prevention lectures, and those who meet the requirements will be given a qualified certificate, said Hung Tzu-jen (洪子仁), deputy superintendent of the Shin Kong hospital.

Hung said that he was very happy to see Taiwan and Palau start the travel bubble.

As flights were suspended during the pandemic, Palau people had to take charter flights to Taiwan for medical treatment, which cost NT$3-4 million per trip.

With the resumption of bilateral flights on April 1, not only can people from both sides travel, but also it is more convenient for Palau people to seek medical treatment, Hung said.

Hung pointed out that 200 to 300 Palaun seek medical treatment at Shin Kong Hospital for medical treatment every year.

The hospital will send 8 to 10 medical professionals specializing in Cardiology, Orthopaedics and Dermatology to Palau on April 1.

The medical team can directly visit these patients and understand their recovery status.

Under this plan, the medical network in Palau will be more complete, and Taiwanese people will feel more at ease when traveling to Palau.

There was still a registered nurse stationed in Palau National Hospital during the pandemic, Hung said, adding that one or two doctors will be deployed after the travel bubble takes effect.