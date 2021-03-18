南韓網紅被爆不是真人！ 她被證實是AI人工智慧 | Fans baffled by deep-fake virtual idol

【看CP學英文】在真實與虛幻已逐漸模糊的現代，透過AI人工智慧技術，能夠模擬真人動作、聲音，令人難辨真假。韓國知名的YouTuber「Rui」 (루이)被證實是AI人工智慧，由南韓軟體技術公司dob Studio (디오비스튜디)一手打造，消息一出讓不少死忠粉絲相當震驚。

As AI artificial intelligence technology can simulate real people’s movements and voices, it’s getting harder to distinguish whether the video content you saw online is real.

Fans of the popular South Korean YouTuber “Rui” (루이) were shocked after their idol has been recently confirmed to be an AI artificial intelligence, created by dob Studio (디오비스튜디), a software technology company.

YouTuber「Rui」的頻道時常會放置她唱歌的影片，因為臉蛋甜美可人，吸引超過萬名粉絲訂閱。

YouTuber “Rui” has won thousands of hearts with her gorgeous smile and angelic voice.

The internet celebrity often shared singing videos on her YouTube channel and has attracted more than 10,000 subscribers.

然而近期Rui的「扮演者」坦言她是一名想當歌手的女生，但南韓演藝界極度重視外表，她感到職業生涯受阻，因而接受dob Studio的提議，讓深度學習的人工智慧研究統計數據中最受歡迎的面容，組合成Rui的臉。

However, the person whose voice was deepfake to play “Rui” recently confessed that she is a girl who wants to be a singer, but the South Korean showbiz is so focused on the appearance that she feels her career is being hindered.

Thus, she accepted dob Studio’s proposal to have AI look for the most popular faces in the database and assemble Rui’s face.

除此之外，在Instagram上的靜態照片通通都是人工智慧技術合成，內容和粉絲互動都可能不是本人。

In addition, all the photos on Instagram and the interactions with fans are all synthesized by AI technology.

就像現今Deepfake使用技術，dob Studio將深度學習組合出的面容套用在影片內容中，因此實際上僅有頸部以下身體、頭髮與聲音部分為「Rui」本人。

dob Studio applied deep learning to the face in the video content, so only the body below the neck, hair, and voice is “Rui” herself.