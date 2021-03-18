不能出國乾脆自己開飛機！日航空推「飛行員體驗」價格曝光 | Japan airline launches ‘simulated flight experience’

【看CP學英文】成為飛行員在天空翱翔想必是許多人的夢想。近日，日本一家航空公司推出「飛行員體驗」活動，開放民眾進入飛行員模擬駕駛艙，體驗當一日飛行員。

It is the dream of many people to become a pilot and fly in the sky.

A Japanese airline recently launched a campaign in which people can be a pilot and experience flying an airplane in the virtual cockpit with a control yoke.

根據日媒報導，受新冠肺炎衝擊，北九州「星悅航空」面臨嚴重虧損，未開闢收入來源，而推出「飛行員體驗活動」。

According to Japanese media, as Kitakyushu-based “Star Flyer” is facing serious losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline decided to open the flight simulator to people who are interested in flying an airplane.

據報導，業者會提供全套機長衣服，且會有正職飛機駕駛從旁指導。顧客只需照指示行動，模擬畫面便會顯示出跑道滑行、起飛、飛行、再到著陸的完整過程。

The company will provide a full set of pilot’s clothes, and there will be a professional pilot to guide from the side.

People who join the activity only have to follow the instructions and the simulated screen will show the complete taxiing process, taking off, flying, and landing.

模擬駕駛體驗一趟約60分鐘，單趟行程要價10萬日幣 (約新台幣25,920元)。

The simulated flying experience costs 100,000 yen (about NT$25,920) for a 60-minute trip.

儘管要價不便宜，開放報名後，報名人數超過名額的30倍，非常踴躍。

Even though the cost is quite expensive, the number of applicants exceeded 30 times the number of vacancies after the event opened for registration.

報名者包括希望一圓飛行夢的中高齡人士，以及未來想擔任飛行員的學生。

Applicants include middle-aged and senior citizens who want to fulfill their dream of flying and students who want to be pilots in the future.