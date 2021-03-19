改變人類歷史的偉大發明！香港再興「活字印刷術」 | Hong Kong company revives movable type printing

【看CP學英文】時間倒轉到一千年以前，中國人利用活字印刷術將前人的智慧結晶流傳下來，印製成冊。雖然現在書籍印刷已經由機器取代，香港一間印刷公司仍創立工作坊，盼將這項影響人類歷史的偉大發明永續流傳。

Almost one thousand years ago, the Chinese invented movable type printing, helping them pass down their predecessors’ wisdom in print through affordable books.

Although book printing has now been replaced by computers and offset machines, a Hong Kong printing company has recently created a workshop to perpetuate this great invention that has shaped human history.

香港僅存活字印刷公司「光華印務」的第二代傳人任偉生表示，二戰過後，香港印刷業達到高峰，隨著許多產業蓬勃發展，對於印刷需求也節節升高。

After World War II, Hong Kong’s printing industry reached its peak, and with the booming of many industries, the demand for printing has also increased, said Yam Wai-sang, the second-generation shopkeeper of Hong Kong’s only remaining movable type printing company, Kwong Wah Printing Company.

面對活字印刷日漸被淘汰，任偉生創立活字寶手作坊，希望讓更多孩子了解活字印刷術曾經在香港的光輝歲月，也讓他們體驗流傳千年的印刷術。

As movable type printing faded away, Mr. Yam started the Movable Type Workshop hoping that more children would learn about the glory days of movable type printing in Hong Kong and experience the art of printing that has been passed down for thousands of years.

要嘗試活字印刷術必須先挑出需要的文字模，照著稿子排列，之後將墨水塗上文字模，最後印在紙上就大功告成了。

To try movable type printing, one must first pick out the character, arrange it according to the manuscript, then apply ink to the movable character and finally impress it on a paper.

透過活字印刷術印刷，可以營造出獨一無二的印刷質感，相較於機器，更顯得古樸、有溫度。

By printing with movable type, unique printing quality can be created, which is more ancient and warm than the machine.