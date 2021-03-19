僅3成醫護願意施打AZ疫苗　陳時中改口：「比例算很高」 | Only 30% of medical workers willing to be vaccinated; ‘a high percentage,’ said Chen Shih-chung

針對傳出AZ疫苗只有三成醫護願意施打，陳時中今天上午赴立院質詢時竟回應：「這比例算是很高的」。歐洲多國陸續暫停施打AZ疫苗，歐盟藥品管理局17日也表示，將在3月18日召開特別會議重新評估。

In light of the Astra Zeneca vaccine controversy, reports showed that only 30 percent of local medical personnel were willing to be vaccinated, to which the minister of health and welfare Chen Shih-chung responded Monday in Legislative Yuan saying that it’s actually “a high percentage.”

Many European countries are suspending the AZ vaccine regarding safety concerns, and the European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that a special meeting will be held on March 18 to re-evaluate the vaccine.

針對AZ疫苗是否有停打的最後依據，陳時中回應，「沒有，我們大概就根據我們的專家最新資料，做出最後研判」。強調會根據科學的證據，看有沒有特殊敏感族群存在或其他問題，要搜集廣泛資料，才能做判斷。

Asked whether there is a final criterion for suspending the AZ vaccine, Chen responded: “No, we will make the final judgment based on the latest information gathered by our experts”.

Chen stressed that decisions will be based on scientific evidence on groups of people who are especially sensitive to vaccines as well as other problems. His team will have to collect extensive information to make the judgment, he added.

另外，針對外界質疑是不是因為我們只有AZ疫苗，所以不得不打，陳時中也駁斥道，並不會因此才打，都是根據科學的證據。

In addition, Chen debunked speculations that Taiwan had no choice but to use AZ vaccine since it’s Taiwan’s only option so far.

Chen ensured that it was not the reason why Taiwan choose AZ vaccine, emphasizing that all decisions were backed by scientific evidence.

先前有傳聞台灣轉讓200萬劑疫苗給巴拉圭，陳時中回應：「我們現在沒有本錢去轉讓這些疫苗，完全沒有這樣的消息」。

As for the previous rumors of Taiwan transferring 2 million doses of vaccines to Paraguay, Chen stressed that “we cannot afford to transfer these vaccines now considering the current situation; there is no such news at all”.