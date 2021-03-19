最「混」音樂節隱藏玩法一次看！移工公益組織辦活動翻轉移工印象 | Taiwan NGO wants to overcome stereotypes on migrant workers

今（18）日，致力於東南亞移工教育的公益團體One-Forty宣佈，將發起五年來最大規模的公益倡議行動「四十分之一時刻」，系列活動包括：混（Mix）音樂節、1/40”立體攝影展等等，將帶社會大眾看見東南亞移工除了「工作」之外，更多樣的身份，一起同樂。

One-Forty, one of the biggest NGOs dedicated to Southeast Asian migrant workers’ education in Taiwan, announced on Thursday the launch of its largest education initiative since its founding 5 years ago — the “Your shining moment.”

The initiative will feature a series of activities including the Mix Music Festival, the 1/40″ 3D photography exhibition, and more, hoping to expand the public’s knowledge about migrant workers, no longer viewing them as just a laborer but as individuals with diverse identities.

為了翻轉社會對「移工團體」的社會刻板印象，在文化部的支持之下，將開啟一系列的活動。18日的記者會上，邀請印尼移工樂團主唱Jaja現場表演歌曲，隨後執行長Kevin上台說明活動細節規劃，並宣佈首發活動「混（Mix）音樂節」將在4月4日兒童節於華山文創園區大門草地展開，從13:30到18:00，邀請台灣樂團美秀集團、金曲歌手舒米恩和來自世界各地的東南亞移工樂團同台獻唱。

During a press conference, Jaja, the lead singer of an Indonesian migrant workers’ band was invited to perform live, before Kevin, One-Forty’s co-founder, started introducing the upcoming events’ details.

The first event “Mix Music Festival” will be held on April 4 from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm on the lawn before Huashan 1914 Creative Park, with various artists including local band Bisiugroup, the award-winning singer Suming as well as bands founded by Southeast Asian migrant workers to perform live.

The events will be held under the support of the Ministry of Culture, in an effort to flip the stereotypes put on migrant workers.

「適逢兒童節，歡迎大朋友們帶著小朋友們一起共襄盛舉！」One-Forty創辦人陳凱翔表示，「這場混（Mix）音樂節其實融合了三種混法，不但是多語言的文化體驗，還是視覺與聽覺的混搭，最重要的是，希望台下的民眾，不論背景、年紀、職業等，能越「混」越好！」

Kevin said: “The Mix Music Festival represents not only a multilingual cultural experience but also a visual and auditory mix. Most importantly, I hope that the people joining the event regardless of their background, age, or occupation, can have fun blending things!”

“Since the event will be held on Children’s Day, we welcome parents to bring their children and celebrate with us!”, co-founder Kevin said.