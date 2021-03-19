老外看台灣／CNN也報台灣鮭魚之亂！美網友讚：願意改名甜甜圈 | Taiwan’s ‘salmon name-change’ inspires U.S. social media users

【看CP學英文】知名連鎖壽司店「壽司郎」於17、18日推出優惠活動，只要名字有「鮭魚」兩字的人，可以免費享用整桌的餐點，意外掀起全台鮭魚改名之亂。

Sushi restaurant chain “Sushiro” launched a promotion on March 17 and March 18 by announcing it would give away free sushi to anyone who had “salmon” (鮭魚) in their names, leading to a name-changing frenzy in Taiwan.

而此台灣人瘋鮭魚現象也吸引到外國媒體注意，其中CNN也在19日報導，台灣人為了享有優惠，已有近140位在正式改名，於身分證上大現「鮭魚」兩字。

The phenomenon gradually attracted the attention of international media, with CNN reporting on Thursday that owing to the promotion, around 140 Taiwanese have officially changed their names to include the word “salmon.”

CNN 表示此風潮已引來內政部的不滿，提醒大眾台灣法律規定每人一生中有三次改名機會。

CNN added that the situation has led the Ministry of Interior to issue a statement cautioning Taiwanese that they only get three chances to change their names in a lifetime.

繼CNN和BBC等外媒陸續報導後，台人瘋鮭魚事件也引發外國網友的注意，其中有人表示沒想到台灣人也有失去理智的時候，但也有人寫道，身為一個月光族，如果改名可以讓他吃到免費壽司他也願意。

Following media outlets like CNN and BBC’s reports, Taiwaneses’ name-changing craze also reached the ears of U.S. social media users with some commenting they didn’t expect the day Taiwanese would lose their minds.

However, others wrote that as a broke millennial, if changing their names would mean getting free sushi, then they were all for it.

更有外國網友開始呼籲美國其他連鎖店開始推類似的活動，並問道自己如果把名字改成「T-Bone」（丁骨牛排）或是「Donut」（甜甜圈），能不能在牛排館和Krispy Kreme獲得免費的餐點。

Some also called on American chain restaurants to try similar promotions, with one volunteering to change their name to “T-bone” while another wanted “Donut” so that they could get freebies from Krispy Kreme.

其實，美國並沒有改名的次數上限規定，但是每次的改名將耗費大筆銀子（至少需近500美元），而最後需進法庭得當地法官審核通過後才算有效改名。

In fact, the U.S. doesn’t have a limit on the number of times citizens can change their names, but every name-change does require a heft price (usually around US$500) and the application will need to be vetted by a judge or magistrate before you can receive a new identity.