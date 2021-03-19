台南街頭散步必訪老屋！穿越時空回味東洋懷舊風 | Enjoy #Instaworthy tour in historical Tainan building

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，緊鄰在台南一中旁的「西竹圍之丘」，原為台南一中教職員宿舍，去年8月由台南市政府打造成一個鬧中取靜的文創園區。

The Xizhuwei Hill Cultural and Creative Park, sitting next to the National Tainan First Senior High School, is a former dormitory for the Tainan First High School’s staff.

In August last year, the Tainan city government turned the park into a quiet cultural space in the middle of the bustling city.

從門口走進，可見到一排排純白的舊宿舍群，目前已有咖啡廳、花藝店、手工皮件工作坊等多家文創店家進駐，其間悠閒景致不僅適合拍照打卡，也 能逛逛創意小店。

As you walk in through the entrance, you will see the rows of white old dormitories, which are now home to a number of cultural and creative stores such as cafes, floral stores and handmade leather goods workshops.

You can not only take Instagrammable photos there but also shop for handmade, vintage and unique gifts.

沿著草皮小徑可來到百年市定古蹟的原臺南廳長官邸，是棟明治時期流行的「和洋二館」式建築，現僅留存下典雅懷舊的西式洋館，來此也不妨細細品味老建築風采。

Walking along the turf path, you will see the former Official Residence of the Mayor of Tainan, which is a 100-year-old historical site.

The design of the building was popular during the Meiji era (1868-1912). However, only the western-style buildings remain nowadays.

You can spend a whole afternoon taking a tour of the old architecture and enjoying an afternoon tea.

西竹圍之丘 | Xizhuwei Hill Cultural and Creative Park

地址：台南市東區育樂街197巷

How to get there | 台南市東區育樂街197巷 | Lane 197, Yule Street, East District, Tainan City

營業時間：11：00～18：00 | Opening time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)