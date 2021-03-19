綠美丘市集強勢回歸大直！「城市輕野營市集」限時登場 | Taipei ‘urban camping market’to unfold in April

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，大直老字號百貨「美麗華百樂園」再攜手堪稱最強市集「綠美丘」團隊合作，以都市野營2.0「城市輕野營市集」為主題，將在四月週末快閃登場，再次打造大直人最Chill的散步景點。

Miramar, has teamed up with “Midori Art Market” to launch the “Urban Camping Market” on weekends in April.

預計在4月9日-4月25日期間內每逢週五、週六、週日登場的「城市輕野營市集」，目前已完成攤位招商，現場將會有各式各樣文青風格的文創小物、手作美食攤販進駐，搭配一旁躺椅、摺疊桌、帳篷和現場街頭藝人LIVE表演營造愜意氛圍。

The camping market will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from April 9-25.

There will be various cultural and creative items and food stalls with lounge chairs, folding tables, tents and live street performers.

而目前廣場處則是有瀚寓酒店、啤酒頭釀造聯名的快閃貨櫃，讓人下班後小酌放鬆。

What’s more? The pop-up containers will be there selling beer, allowing people to relax with a drink after work.

綠美丘X美麗華「城市輕野營市集」| Urban Camping Market

活動日期：2021/4/9~2021/4/25 期間內每逢週五、週六、週日 | Date: April 9-25, 2021

How to get there? 台北市中山區敬業三路20號，美麗華一樓廣場 | No. 20, Jingye 3rd Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

營業時間：預計每日下午2點到9點 | Opening time: 2-9 p.m.