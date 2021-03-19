毛小孩遇地震怎麼辦？日發明「狗狗專用避難包」 | Japanese pet shop creates emergency kit for dogs

【看CP學英文】大部分人家裡都會準備一份緊急避難包，以備不時之需，那麼家裡有毛小孩的人，若遭逢天災該怎麼辦呢？日本一間寵物用品店推出「狗狗專用避難包」，主人可以將避難包綁在狗狗身上，若不幸遭逢意外，裡面的求生用具不但可以救狗狗、也能救主人一命。

Most people have an emergency kit at home in case of emergencies, so what should people with pets do when a natural disaster occurs? In Japan, a pet shop launched a survival bag for dogs that can be tied to the dog’s body if any emergency happens.

The survival gear inside can not only save the dog but also save the owner’s life.

根據SoraNews24報導，在過去，毛小孩遭逢意外、遇到天災，沒辦法成功脫困、甚至失蹤的案例層出不窮，有鑑於此，日本寵物用品店Pet Memorial Shops設計一款防水、防火以聚氨酯、聚酯纖維所製成的狗狗專用避難包。

According to SoraNews24, many cases of dogs fail to escape from the tragedy in an accident or natural disaster.

With this observation in mind, the Japanese pet store Pet Memorial Shops designed evacuation life bags made of waterproof, fireproof polyurethane and polyester.

避難包內裝有一對橡膠手套、繃帶、以及狗嘴套。當主人自己，或是任何人找到狗狗，在當下無法取得獸醫協助時，可以馬上進行緊急醫療處理。

An evacuation life bag contains a pair of rubber gloves, bandages, and a muzzle. When the owner, or anyone who finds the dog, cannot obtain veterinary assistance at the time, emergency medical treatment can be administered immediately.

除此之外，救難包上附有兩個大口袋，可以裝食物、水以及其他狗狗的必需物資。

The rescue kit comes with two large pockets that can carry food, water, and other essential supplies.

寵物店推出兩款不同尺寸的避難包可供選擇，小尺寸每個要價13,000日圓(約新台幣3,402元)，大尺寸則要價15,000日圓 (約新台幣3,925元)。

The shop offers two different sizes of refuge bags to choose from, with the small size costing 13,000 yen (NT$3,402) and the large size priced at 15,000 yen (NT$3,925).