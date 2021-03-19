外國觀光客超愛台版千島湖　鱷魚島成IG最夯景點｜Visit Taiwan’s ‘Thousand Island Lake’ for a stunning photo op

【看CP學英文】新北市是全台灣最大的城市，也是人口最多的城市，緊鄰台北市、基隆市和桃園市，整座城市好玩的地方非常多，壯闊的景觀也不少。

New Taipei City is the largest and most populous city in Taiwan. With its location so close to Taipei City, Keelung City and Taoyuan City, the city has a lot of interesting places and spectacular scenery.

而近幾年來，新北各地也越來越受外國人喜愛，從平溪的天燈到《神隱少女》動畫場景九份，這些經規劃的特色地區中還隱藏著一個絕美「湖景」：石碇千島湖。

In recent years, New Taipei City has also become more and more popular among the foreign community, from the sky lanterns in Pingxi to Jiufen, the inspiration for a scene from the “Spirited Away” animation.

In addition, there is also a stunning lake hidden in the beautiful region: the Shiding Thousand-Island Lake.

「千島湖」之名源自此處的湖景神似中國杭州千島湖，石碇「台版千島湖」壯觀秀美，可一點也不遜色。

The name “Thousand-Island Lake” comes from its resemblance to the Thousand Island Lake in Hangzhou, China, and the spectacular beauty of this “Taiwan version” in Shiding is no less beautiful.

千島湖位於翡翠水庫上游，景色原本就非常夢幻，因偶像劇《溫柔的慈悲》曾在附近八卦茶園取景，使得潭腰茶園風光一夕爆紅。

Thousand Island Lake is located in the upstream portion of the Feitsui Reservoir. The dreamy scenery became even more so after Taiwan drama “Gentle Mercy” was filmed in the nearby Bagua Tea Garden, making the Tan Yao Tea Garden an overnight sensation.

在藍天白雲的映襯下從制高點眺望，眼前山脈綿延，煙波浩渺彷彿一幅水墨畫；若尋另一條路上山，則能欣賞宛如巨鱷的鱷魚島，這兩處都是近年來IG上的超夯景點。

Under the blue sky and white clouds, the view from the highpoint of the mountain is like looking at an ink painting with hills stretching out in front of you and amongst the sea of clouds.

If you go up another road, you can also get a full view of a particularly-shaped island known as “Crocodile Island” which has become a popular attraction for Instagrammers in recent years.

石碇千島湖 | Shiding Thousand Island Lake

地址 | How to get there：新北市石碇區潭腰 | Tan Yao, Shiding District, New Taipei City