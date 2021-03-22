Taiwan’s Myanmar community protest against military coup

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Myanmar community in Taiwan rallied at Taipei’s Liberty Square on Sunday to protest the ongoing coup and violence in the Southeast Asian country.

According to local news media, around 1,0000 protesters chanted songs denouncing the coup in their home country.

They also called on support from the Taiwanese government to make an official statement on the situation in Myanmar.

The protesters dressed in white as a sign of mourning and held photos of detained leader, Aung San Suu Kyi who was arrested on Feb. 1.

The Myanmar police have used deadly force against protesters, and as of March 21, around 230 have died and another 2,100 arrested.