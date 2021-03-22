地球最安全島嶼？蘇格蘭小島售價曝光網驚呆 | Coronavirus-free Scottish island up for auction

【看CP學英文】目前全球多國再陷疫情危機，不少國家陸續實施封城計畫，民眾只能乖乖待在家配合防疫。對此，英國一家拍賣行近日在官網拍賣一座位於蘇格蘭的美麗島嶼，整座島售價8萬英鎊 (約新台幣315萬元)，再加贈一座美麗古堡。

Many countries are struggling with the fourth wave of the coronavirus, with countries implementing lockdown and stay-at-home order.

In response, a British auction house is selling a beautiful island in Scotland for £80,000 (about NT$3.15 million), which comes with a beautiful castle.

根據CNN報導，這座位在蘇格蘭高地的小島占地11英畝，美麗又幽靜的湖泊環繞四周，且由於此處地處偏遠，可以享受「免受病毒侵擾」的優閒生活。

According to CNN, this small island in the Scottish Highlands covers 11 acres is surrounded by beautiful and tranquil lochs.

Also, you can enjoy living on the island with zero chance of intrusion due to the remote location.

刊登此座島嶼競標資訊的英國拍賣公司「Future Property」表示，這座島嶼長達五百年無人居住，且一直以來都是由同一家族所擁有。

Future Property, the British auction house that published the island’s bid information, said the island had been uninhabited for 500 years and had always been owned by the same family.

除了免受病毒入侵、零打擾之外，買下這座島嶼還可以實現與紅松鼠、海豹、海豚為鄰的夢想！

In addition to protection from viruses and zero intrusion, buying this island will make your dreams of being neighbors with red squirrels, seals and dolphins come true!