Premier Su leads the way to receive AZ vaccine in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s first batch of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine arrived on Monday and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) are among the first to receive the vaccine at the Taiwan National University Hospital ( 台大醫院).

According to local Chinese-language media, the AZ vaccine will be administered in 57 hospitals in Taiwan.

Chen said that the Premier is eager to be the first to receive the vaccine to ensure citizens of its safety, and added that he (Chen) will accompany him and also receive the vaccine.

Chen reminded that the procedures following the vaccine-shot should be the same, including following the regulations of the hospital and staying in an observation room for 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to make sure there are no side effects.

Chen added that there is no need to be nervous about getting vaccinated and hoped that after seeing the Premier receive the vaccine, citizens can be less apprehensive towards it.

Premier Su Tseng-chang was also seen giving an “OK” gesture when asked if he was nervous, and was later accompanied by Chen and the hospital head Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢) to get the vaccinated.