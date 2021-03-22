Most NTU hospital healthcare workers get first AstraZeneca shot within two weeks

TAIPEI (The China Post) — National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH, 台大醫院) said on Monday that a hundred healthcare workers will be administered every day and the dosage will be increased by 2 or 3 times in the future after the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It is estimated that 1,500 doses will be administered within two weeks, said the representative of the NTUH.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) are among the first to receive the vaccine at the NTUH on Monday morning.

Following the two, Dr. Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢), superintendent of the NTUH, also received the vaccination.

Wu said that he would ask the healthcare workers in advance whether their willingness and time because the COVID-19 vaccine requires two shots.

The survey shows that 70% of the more than 8,000 employees and more than 3,000 outsourced personnel in the NTUH are willing to vaccinate.

If medical staff are willing to get vaccines, there are currently five vaccines, including AZ, Pfizer and other four vaccines, as well as domestic vaccines.

The AZ vaccines are currently the only brand available in Taiwan.

Wu said that about 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed to NTUH.

Medical workers who have finished the first dose of the vaccine are expected to receive the second dose on May 17.

Speaking of the AZ vaccine’s side-effect fears, Wu said that the AZ vaccine has been tested on a large scale in Britain and in the EU recently, and its effectiveness reaches 75%.

He added that in Israel’s national vaccination tests, the vaccine is 90% effective against COVID-19 disease.

“Judging from these reports, the performance of AZ vaccine is still quite good,” said Wu.

Asked about a link between the AZ vaccine and blood clots, Wu said that the EU survey shows these patients themselves are a high-risk group of blood clots, which also called deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Also, EU studies found that the probability of thrombosis after vaccination is not higher than that without vaccination.

In this regard, the EU continues to vaccinate.

Wu stressed that in fact, when all new drugs or vaccines are undergoing clinical trials, all symptoms of patients are classified as adverse events of the drug.

However, whether there’s a link between vaccines and reactions still needs to be identified by experts.