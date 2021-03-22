四川成都街頭獨特景象！超舒服「掏耳技術」曝光 | Ear-picking forms a unique city scene in Chengdu

【看CP學英文】在中國西南部四川省成都市的街頭，處處可見「掏耳人」使用各種工具為客人服務的身影，而這正是當地獨特習俗「掏耳朵」。

In the streets of Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province, “ear-pickers” can be seen everywhere using various tools to serve customers, creating a unique local scene.

「掏耳朵」最早是由理髮師所發起，後來衍伸出各式專業器具、以及多種掏耳技巧，而「精準度」正是掏耳朵技術的核心。

Developed by court barbers, ear-picking requires precision to remove the wax delicately.

Various professional tools and ear-picking techniques have been developed over the years.

擁有多年經驗的掏耳朵師傅劉俊分享道，掏耳朵舒不舒服很看個人感受，有些人喜歡，但也有人不喜歡。

The ear-picking master Liu Jun, who has many years of experience, shared that ear-picking is very much a personal feeling, and some people like it, but others do not.

每邊耳朵約需10到15分鐘，而掏耳朵的使用器具更是多達10種，包含刮勺、小刀、鑷子、以及音叉。而器具上的刷具則是由馬尾毛、鵝毛所製成。

It takes about 10 to 15 minutes for each ear, and there are 10 different types of tool used to pick ears, including scoops, knives, tweezers, and tuning forks.

Also, the brushes are made of horsetail hair and goose feathers.

劉師傅表示，盼讓更多人了解掏耳朵背後的技術，讓這個職業不再備受輕視。

Liu said that it is important for us that people learn about this to understand the skills and not look down on us.