Chinese actress Yang Mi wows fans with hourglass waist

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chinese actress Yang Mi (楊冪) recently won praises from fans for her hourglass figure after she shared a photo of her taking the “comic waist” challenge.

Chinese social media users taking part in a viral Weibo challenge have pictured themselves imitating comic book characters and perform difficult moves that people cannot do.

The keywords of Yang taking the “comic waist” challenge have topped the list of the most-searched keywords.

Yang, 34, posted photos of her bending over like anime characters on Weibo on Sunday.

The actress was seen folding herself into the English letter Z with her legs on a chair.

She wrote: “I took up the comic waste challenge but it is a bit difficult.”

The post has garnered more than 880,000 likes with many praising her age-defying figures.