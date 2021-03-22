斑胸草雀體驗超萌臉頰按摩　日本網友全融化：超療癒！｜Adorable video of bird getting cheek massage goes viral on Japanese Twitter

【看CP學英文】每個人在結束繁忙的工作日後會以各種形式放鬆，其中有些人可能會選擇看影集追劇，而有的人則會選擇無限播放一隻寵物鳥接受超萌臉部按摩影片。

Taking a much-deserved break after work can take many forms nowadays with some choosing to binge watch their favorite TV series while others choose to watch a pet bird getting a cheek massage on repeat.

這則影片近期在日本推特網友社團中爆紅，而一分多鐘的內容就是看著一隻小斑胸草雀體驗超療癒臉頰按摩。

A video of such recently began circulating the internet after a Japanese Twitter user shared with followers their pet finch getting a soothing “cheek massage.”

此竄紅的貼文被網友大讚不僅非常迷人也超級紓壓。

The post immediately went viral after viewers deemed it extremely mesmerizing and claimed that it helped take their stress away.

短短時間內，此影片已有超過9萬個讚和2.6萬的回覆，而影片中的小鳥也在主人溫柔的撫摸下安逸的闔上眼睛「日常按摩」。

Receiving over 90,000 likes and 26,000 replies, the video showed the sweet bird closing its eyes as its owner gently stroked its cheek and head.

影片中的草雀還因臉頰上的毛色有自然的腮紅，「害羞」的樣子更讓網友融化。

The video was made even more adorable by the fact that the finch’s brightly colored cheek markings made it seem like it was blushing.

影片接近尾聲時，草雀突然發現主人停止按摩，生動疑惑的表情也讓牠看起來更加可愛。

Near the end of the video, it even gave a look of adorable alarm after its owner finished the massage.

此斑胸草雀的名字為Kintarou，而牠也有自己的推特帳號，供喜歡牠的粉絲能隨時跟著牠的療癒生活步調，為自己充電、打氣。

The bird is a zebra finch named Kintarou and has its own Twitter account for fans to follow its relaxing lifestyle.