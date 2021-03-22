JJ Lin surprises fans with live streaming concert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Singaporean singer JJ Lin (林俊傑) surprised his fans with a live streaming concert on March 17 after returning to Taipei.

The 39-year-old star is currently under quarantine at his home in Taipei.

The Mandopop star’s YouTube channel has released the final episode of the program “JJ’s Bloom n’ Tunes.

In the final episode, Lin is seen taking off his cap from time to time to style his bangs.

Sharp-eyed social media users have identified Lin’s frequent gesture and dubbed him “Master of Bangs Styling.”

In response to the comments, Lin said that his bangs were long enough to cover his eyes, and he needs a haircut after the quarantine.

The superstar let his bangs cover his eyes and pretended he couldn’t see anything.

He jokingly said: “Even I can’t see the lyrics myself, can I? Where am I? Where am I?”

In addition, Lin has performed the hit song “Your Answer” (你的答案) sung by Chinese singer A Rong (阿冗), and “Coffee” (咖啡) by Jacky Cheung (張學友).

Lin ended by singing his new track “No Turning Back.”