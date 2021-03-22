Citizens inadvertently cripple Taipei MRT APP for free face masks

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei MRT APP crashed after a mass number of people tried to log in to get their hands on the special Taipei MRT 25th anniversary limited edition face mask on Monday.

In order to celebrate the MRT’s operation for the past 25 years, Taipei Metro collaborated with China’s Surgical Dressings Center (CSD, 中衛) to launch 250,000 commemorative masks, which was made available to the public, free of charge, through their APP from 10:00 am on Monday.

However, as soon as the collection time arrived, a large number of people poured in to collect it, which caused the system shut down for some time, angering many.

As of around noon, the system showed that all available face masks had been collected.

Those who were lucky enough to successfully apply for the face masks will obtain electronic tickets through the “Taipei MRT Go” APP, where they could later exchange for the face masks at a designated MRT station on March 28.

In response to the incident, officials from the Taipei Metro released a statement claiming that the issuing of face mask vouchers on the APP are normal at present, and added that the waiting time is a little longer than usual because of the sudden influx of users.