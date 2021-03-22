Enjoy #Instaworthy tour in historical Tainan building

TAIPEI (The China Post) — According to Taipei Walker, the Xizhuwei Hill Cultural and Creative Park, sitting next to the National Tainan First Senior High School, is a former dormitory for the Tainan First High School’s staff.

In August last year, the Tainan city government turned the park into a quiet cultural space in the middle of the bustling city.

As you walk in through the entrance, you will see the rows of white old dormitories, which are now home to a number of cultural and creative stores such as cafes, floral stores and handmade leather goods workshops.

You can not only take Instagrammable photos there but also shop for handmade, vintage and unique gifts.

Walking along the turf path, you will see the former Official Residence of the Mayor of Tainan, which is a 100-year-old historical site.

The design of the building was popular during the Meiji era (1868-1912). However, only the western-style buildings remain nowadays.

You can spend a whole afternoon taking a tour of the old architecture and enjoying an afternoon tea.

Xizhuwei Hill Cultural and Creative Park

How to get there | Lane 197, Yule Street, East District, Tainan City

Opening time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)