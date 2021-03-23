影／武漢熱乾麵一碗可飽一天　大廚讚黑芝麻的神奇功效｜Wuhan ‘hot dry noodles’ holds secret ingredient to provide energy for entire day

【看CP學英文】熱乾麵是中國武漢人民的早餐首選。

Hot dry noodles are a top breakfast choice in Wuhan, Central China.

這道美食以嚼勁十足的口感和順口的芝麻聞名，而它與著名熱乾麵加盟店蔡林記有著緊密的關係。此店家至今仍保有單店一天賣出5000碗熱乾麵的輝煌紀錄。

Famous for its chewy texture and smooth sesame past, the delicacy is closely linked to Cai Lin Ji (蔡林記), a well-known hot dry noodle franchise which holds a record of selling 5,000 bowls in a single restaurant in a day.

蔡林記廚師Wang Yong-zhong解釋道，「熱乾麵非常好做又方便。」

Wang Yong-zhong, a chef at the Cai Lin Ji Restaurant, explained that “Hot dry noodle is very quick to make and convenient.”

由於武漢人的效率高，生活步調又很快，Wang Yong-zhong表示麵條當早餐是再適合不過的選擇，因為不僅可以邊走邊吃，也可以在等搭公車去上班的時候吃。

As Wuhan people are efficient and fast paced, Wang continued, the noodles are the perfect choice for breakfast as people can eat it while walking or waiting for a bus to the office.

Wang Yong-zhong補充道朋友時常問他為什麼早餐吃完熱乾麵後就完全不會餓。

Wang added that some of his friends had asked why they did not feel hungry after they ate hot dry noodle for breakfast.

他回應這被後的秘方其實就是「黑芝麻」。

He replied that the secret was due to “black sesame.”

根據Wang Yong-zhong所述，古代人有個說法稱只要吃黑芝麻，可以三年不進食。

According to Wang, ancient books had a saying claiming that people who often eat black sesame can go without food for three years.

由於「以前人的智慧不會有誤」，Wang Yong-zhong表示這就是為什麼吃完熱乾麵的人一整天都能精力充沛。

As “ancient wisdom is never wrong,” Wang explained this was why people can feel energetic for the whole day after eating hot dry noodles.

至於麵條本身的Q彈秘訣也在影片中被點出。

As for the noodles themselves, the secret to its chewiness was also revealed.

將鹼性的麵條在熱水中滾燙，再於麵條中拌入麻油，將它放涼。

By cooking alkaline noodles in boiling water, one had to mix the noodles with sesame oil and let it cool for a while.

最後，廚師只要再將麵條放入滾水中煮7-8秒就能達到最好的Q度。

Then, the chef would only need to cook the noodles in boiling water for 7-8 seconds to get its chewy result.

另外，再加入其他配料包括高湯、醬油、菜圃和芝麻醬就完成了。

Other ingredients including broth, soy sauce, pickled radish, and sesame paste are also needed to finish the dish.

「武漢是早餐之都，而一個快樂和美好的人生都是從一個好的早餐開始。」

“Wuhan is the city of breakfast,” Wang said, adding that “a happy and beautiful life always starts with a nice breakfast.”