Adult film star calls for veto of Utah porn-filter bill

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An adult film star has called on the governor of Utah to veto a bill that would mandate pornography filters on all new cellphones and tablets sold in the state.

Cherie DeVille said in a letter published Saturday in The Daily Beast that the law would violate residents’ First Amendment rights.

It “would create more than a slippery slope for free speech—it would form a deadly slope that would send Utah residents’ civil liberties off a hill,” DeVille wrote. Electronic civil liberties experts have voiced similar concerns.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox hasn’t said whether he’ll sign the bill, but has said it would send an “important message” about preventing children from accessing explicit online content. Supporters have said the bill would not violate constitutional rights because adults could turn off the filters.

DeVille said parents should install their own device filters to prevent children from accessing explicit content.

The Utah proposal would only be enforced if five other states also enact similar laws. That provision was added to address concerns that it would be logistically difficult to implement.

Cox has said he is also less worried about constitutional concerns because the measure would not go into effect right away. He has until Thursday to sign or veto bills.

Combating porn is a perennial issue for Utah state lawmakers, who have previously mandated warning labels for online and printed material and declared pornography a “public health crisis.”