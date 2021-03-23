饒舌歌手推超逼真麵包拖鞋　價錢曝讓網傻眼：香味呢？｜Estonian rapper launches quirky ‘bread slippers’ in new collaboration

【看CP學英文】愛沙尼亞饒舌歌手Tommy Cash繼三月初與愛迪達(Adidas)推出的「世界最長的球鞋」後，近日又與人氣品牌Maison Margiela推出另類的麵包拖鞋和泡麵，而價錢曝光後也讓網友直呼應該要附上一點香味才值得。

Estonian rapper Tommy Cash recently launched pricey, yet, quirky “bread slippers” in his new collaboration with Maison Margiela attracting the attention of social media users worldwide.

This marks the second time Cash has debuted odd designs, as the recent slipper line came after his collaboration with Adidas in March, which showed off the world’s longest sneakers.

仔細看品牌官網上的麵包拖鞋超逼真，以法國麵包為原型，外表不僅成功的呈現外酥內軟的感覺，連拖鞋內部都像切片的麵包。而拖鞋的包裝也成一系列，以透明塑膠袋「打包」，彷彿購買了一袋剛出爐的麵包。

Upon close inspection of the bread slippers, one can see that it’s modeled after French bread and not only depicts the crusty outer side of a loaf, but also has the added effect of sliced toast in its inner side.

然而，這一份麵包卻要價約新台幣3223元，讓許多網友直呼應該配上香味才夠有誠意。

However, unlike the loaves of bread one would normally pick up at a supermarket, this “pair” costs around NT$3,223, leading many to claim that it needs to at least be scented as an added incentive for buyers.

這次與Maison Margiela合作除了麵包拖鞋外，Tommy Cash因回憶到泡麵陪伴學生時代的他，還推出了「最豪華的泡麵」。泡麵標價新台幣407元，雖然能食用，卻與一般泡麵沒什麼不同，後面也有詳細資訊教食用者如何烹煮。

Aside from the bread slippers, Cash also launched an “instant noodle” brand with Maison Margiela. Contrary to the slippers, the instant noodles are edible, and is not that different from other brands.

The noodles, priced at around NT$407 have instructions at the back and is marketed as “a pack of luxury ramen delivers the Haute Couture savour to quick meals with no need to leave the house.”