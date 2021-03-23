Jolin Tsai to throw five concerts in Taipei in April

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) will hold five concerts in Taipei Arena in April as part of her “Ugly Beauty World Tour,” the organizer said on Monday.

On Monday, the organizers announced that the show on April 23 would be canceled and two additional shows will kick off on April 21 and 22, for a total of 5 shows.

The concert dates are April 21, 22, 24, 25, 26 and the ticketing date remains unchanged, on March 28 at 3:28 p.m. on KKTIX official website.

Last week, Tsai announced the release of her new single “Stars Align” in collaboration with the world’s top 100 DJs, R3HAB, which quickly reached the top of iTunes in Taiwan.

Also, the track is the theme song of the mobile game PUBG Mobile to celebrate its third anniversary of global release.

In response to fans’ expectations of the Stars Align’s music video, she said that “it’s in progress,” promising not to let everyone down.