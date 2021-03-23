Tsai Ing-wen sends condolences to families of deceased pilot

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Tuesday that she has assigned Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) to direct search for Captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄) who went missing on Monday after two F-5E fighter jets collided in mid-air off eastern Pingtung County.

Addressing at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Songshan Branch of Tri-Service General Hospital, Tsai has offered condolences to the family of the First Lieutenant Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), 26, who was killed in the fighter jet collide.

“The accident was devastating, but the soldiers still remain at their current duty station,” she said.

Two F-5E fighters took off from Taitung Airbase on training missions at 2:30 p.m. before the two aircraft disappeared from radar screens around 3:06 p.m., 2.6km off the coast of rural Pingtung county on Monday.

The collision killed pilot Lo while the pilot of another jet Pan went missing.

Minister of Defense went to Taitung on Monday to visit the deceased family and direct the search and rescue work at the scene.

Rescuers were still searching for the remaining pilot. Police confirmed on Tuesday they found Pan’s shoes, life jacket, and scattered debris.