Wife of deceased Taiwanese pilot announces pregnancy

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The newlywed wife of the recently deceased air force pilot took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartbreaking message to her husband.

Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), a 26-year-old First Lieutenant, was killed on Monday after two fighter jets disappeared in a suspected mid-air collision off Taiwan’s southern coast, according to the officials.

“I know you’re afraid that I can’t hold on alone, so you left a gift to me to be strong,” Luo’s wife said to Instagram about their two-month-old baby with a photo of the baby growth chart.

She added: “Honey, I miss you so much, the little corn also misses dad, I will follow what you said, will protect our baby, will not let him alone, and will not lose him.”

The couple got married earlier this month.

In early March, she shared the good news on Instagram with a photo of Luo proposing to her. In the photo, Luo was seen proposing on one knee while holding a wedding ring.