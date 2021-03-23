Wife of deceased Taiwanese pilot announces pregnancy

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
TAIPEI (The China Post) — The newlywed wife of the recently deceased air force pilot took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartbreaking message to her husband.  

Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), a 26-year-old First Lieutenant, was killed on Monday after two fighter jets disappeared in a suspected mid-air collision off Taiwan’s southern coast, according to the officials.  

“I know you’re afraid that I can’t hold on alone, so you left a gift to me to be strong,” Luo’s wife said to Instagram about their two-month-old baby with a photo of the baby growth chart.  

She added: “Honey, I miss you so much, the little corn also misses dad, I will follow what you said, will protect our baby, will not let him alone, and will not lose him.”  

The wife of Luo with a two-month-old baby wrote on Instagram with a photo of the baby growth chart.  (Courtesy of Wife of Lo Shang-hua/Instagram)

The couple got married earlier this month.  

In early March, she shared the good news on Instagram with a photo of Luo proposing to her.  In the photo, Luo was seen proposing on one knee while holding a wedding ring.  

