Songshan Airport puts facial recognition scanners to trial run on Wednesday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Songshan Airport (松山機場) has put facial recognition to use with the check-in kiosk and the trial run will last for half a year since Wednesday, said the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) on Tuesday.

The new system is available for outbound travelers.

Songshan Airport said that the facial recognition system does not need to be pre-registered like the previous e-GATE system, and passengers can voluntarily try this system.

Travelers can set up their own identification information at the self-service kiosks including boarding pass, passport and facial features.

Those who have set up their ID can be verified by scanning their face when boarding the plane.

Passengers’ personal information will be automatically deleted one hour after boarding the plane.

Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that touchless boarding can save time and reduce the risk of virus transmission through physical contact.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 民航局) said that Songshan airport would start a trial run for half a year to understand the operation and serve as a reference to airports across the country.