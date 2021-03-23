史上首則推文拍出！得標價飆破8200萬元 | First-ever tweet sold for around NT$82.3 million

【看CP學英文】由推特（Twitter）創辦人杜錫（Jack Dorsey）發出的史上第一條推文，今天被當作「不可替代代幣」（NFT）拍賣出去，得標價飆破290萬美元（約新台幣8230萬元）。

The first-ever tweet by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was auctioned off on Tuesday as an “non-fungible token” (NFT), with the bid surpassing US$2.9 million (around NT$82.3 million).

拍賣平台Valuables by Cent的一則推文說：「杜錫同意了@sinaEstavi這個帳號所喊出的291萬5835.47美元。」

A tweet from the auction platform “Valuables by Cent” read that “Jack accepted the offer from sinaEstavi for $2915835.47.”

Valuables by Cent表示：「現在這則推文已在區塊鏈（blockchain）上打造好了。」

The auction account added that the tweet is now “minted on blockchain.”

jack accepted the offer from sinaEstavi for $2915835.47 This tweet is now minted on the blockchain 🔗https://t.co/YiznRagyBPhttps://t.co/ChR3I6HylP — Valuables Marketplace (@Valuables) March 22, 2021

得標者的帳號資料顯示，擁有@sinaEstavi帳號的是區塊鏈技術相關的新創公司Bridge Oracle執行長艾斯塔維（Sina Estavi）。

The winner’s account details show that Sina Estavi, CEO of Bridge Oracle, a blockchain technology start-up, owns the @sinaEstavi account.

杜錫表示，他將把這次拍賣所得捐給慈善機構。

Dorsey explained that all proceeds from the auction will be donated to charities.

2006年3月21日，杜錫在鍵盤打下：「剛剛設定好我的推特」（just setting up my twttr）這樣平凡無奇的話，發出後成了史上第一條推文，同時正式啟用推特這個全球通用的平台，後來在公民社會中，成為一股具爭議又占主導地位的力量。

The sold-tweet was first tweeted on March 21, 2006, with Dorsey writing, “just setting up my twttr.”

Such a mundane statement became the first tweet ever sent and officially launched Twitter, a global platform that has since become a controversial and dominant force in civil society.

艾斯塔維在推文中說：「我覺得再過幾年，人們會意識到那則推文的真正價值，正如同名畫『蒙娜麗莎』（Mona Lisa）一樣。」

“I think years later people will realize the true value of this tweet, like the Mona Lisa painting,” Estavi tweeted regarding his new purchase.

這次杜錫推文的拍賣，凸顯了人們對「不可替代代幣」（non-fungible token, NFT）的興趣激增。

The auction of Dorsey’s tweet also highlights the surge of interest in non-fungible tokens (NFT).

不可替代代幣是在加密貨幣（cryptocurrencies）之後，運用同樣的區塊鏈技術，把物件轉變為虛擬蒐藏家的東西，且無法複製。

Non-fungible tokens uses the same blockchain technology, after cryptocurrencies, to transform objects into virtual collectors’ items that cannot be replicated.

杜錫今天推文感謝@sinaEstavi，並表示，這次拍賣的所得，已經捐給在東非幫助窮人的非營利組織GiveDirectly。

Dorsey tweeted his thanks to Estavi on Tuesday and added that the proceeds from the auction were donated to GiveDirectly, a nonprofit organization that helps the poor in East Africa.

艾斯塔維以@sinaEstavi這個帳號回覆杜錫說：「感謝你接受我的開價，我也很高興這些錢被捐給了慈善單位。」

Estavi in turn thanked Dorsey for “accepting his offer” and expressed his happiness that the money is being donated to charity.