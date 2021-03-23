One additional imported COVID-19 case confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 1007

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one more imported COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 1007.

According to the CECC, the imported case (case 1008) is a Dutch man in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 8 for work purposes.

He submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding his flight and was asymptomatic upon arrival.

He was tested again on Feb. 23 when his quarantine period ended, but the results came back negative.

In preparation for his return to the Netherlands, he acquired another test on March 21 and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC have since tracked down three possible contacts, with two currently under quarantine while the other is practicing self-health management.

As of press time, 1007 cases have been confirmed so far, including 891 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 969 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.